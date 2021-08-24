Orange County COVID-19 update: FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine, and testing is extended until end of September

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the first COVID-19 vaccine, the extension of COVID-19 testing in the area, and the continuation of wastewater monitoring for the virus’s presence were among the takeaways from Orange County’s COVID-19 news conference on Monday, August 23.

COVID-19 by the numbers

As of Sunday, August 22, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 19.99 percent. Additional County statistics include:

CDC level of community transmission: HIGH

Eligible residents (12+) who have one vaccine dose: 66.07 percent

Total positive cases for Orange County residents: 196,825

Total deaths in Orange County: 1,480

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, August 23, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine – Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

Learn more by visiting the FDA website.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available

This past weekend, Orange County’s free drive-thru vaccination site at Camping World Stadium began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will now be available at the site — first and second dose only. Third-dose booster shots are not available at Camping World Stadium at this time.

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No appointments needed, only four persons per vehicle

Upcoming #IGotMyShot vaccination opportunities

The full schedule for the #IGotMyShot mobile vaccination trailer is now available for Monday, August 22 through Saturday, August 28 at www.ocfl.net/igotmyshot.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccinesites.

COVID-19 testing extended

Due to the increase in community demand for COVID-19 testing, Orange County Health Services Department has extended its operations at all three, free, drive-thru testing locations until the end of September.

Former site of Clarcona Elementary School

3607 Damon Road, Apopka

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four persons per vehicle

Barnett Park

4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four persons per vehicle

Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four persons per vehicle

Residents interested in getting a COVID-19 test are urged to arrive early to ensure they can be accommodated before the sites closes due to reaching its daily capacity or severe weather.

For additional COVID-19 testing locations, visit www.ocfl.net/testing .

Emergency rental assistance

As a reminder, the federal government and the CDC have issued new temporary protections from evictions. The order is in effect until Sunday, October 3, 2021. Residents who are seeking to apply for this temporary protection must complete and submit a CDC declaration form and submit it to their landlord or property management company as soon as possible.

Residents who are behind on rent payments, due to the pandemic, are urged apply to the County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program may be able to help eligible residents pay up to 12 months of past due rent and 1 month of future rent, up to a total of $20,000.

As of Monday, August 23, more than $7.2 million have been distributed to keep 1,276 families in their homes. Residents can visit www.ocfl.net/rentalassistance to review program details and to check if their address is eligible.

COVID-19 wastewater monitoring

Orange County Government’s Utilities Department continues its participation in the National Wastewater Surveillance System. The program monitors wastewater from water reclamation facilities to analyze the concentration and spread of the coronavirus.

Below is information from last week:

East Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 267,916 in May to 1,440,963 on August 19 .

38 percent increase over the number of viral remnants 15 weeks ago.

South Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 149,113 in May to 1,447,891 on August 17.

871 percent increase over the number of viral remnants 15 weeks ago.

Northwest Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 154,243 in June to 1,016,166 on August 12.

559 percent increase over the number of viral remnants 11 weeks ago.