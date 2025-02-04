Orange County Commissioner Moore to announce temporary emergency plan to mitigate flooding

Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore will host a news conference to address the October 2024 Hurricane Milton post-flooding that caused severe issues at the S.R. 436/Piedmont Wekiwa Road intersection. Nearby residents including those at the Wekiva Village Townhomes and residents living along Lake Cortez were impacted for weeks by this flooding.

The news conference will take place today, Tuesday, February 4, at 3 p.m., at Piedmont Plaza Shopping Center near Lake Ruden between the Kiddie Academy child care center and Chick-fil-A restaurant.

“The flooding has been a severe problem since 2017 caused by a malfunctioning drain well located near SR 436 and Lake Ruden, at the intersection,” Moore was quoted as saying in a press statement. “After Hurricane Milton, the Piedmont Plaza Shopping Center flooded and the nearby Wekiva Village Townhomes needed a “tiger dam” to bring relief. Ongoing issues with flooding also affected people living along nearby Lake Cortez. Border Lake near this intersection is three to four feet higher than this same time one year ago.”

After several meetings with the city of Apopka, Apopka City Mayor Bryan Nelson has refused to allow the issue to be heard in front of the Apopka City Council to take needed action, according to the press statement.

Border Lake watershed responsibilities include the city of Apopka at 45 percent, Seminole County at 35 percent, Florida Department of Transportation at 19 percent, and Orange County at one percent. Orange County is committed to providing funding for 25 percent of the costs to end this flooding problem. The lakes are located in the city of Apopka jurisdiction, according to the press statement.

This is a developing story.

