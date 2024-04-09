Orange County celebrates 50th anniversary of the Community Development Block Grant Program

Orange County is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships programs.

The year-long celebration kicked off on March 26 when the Orange County Commission read a proclamation declaring National Community Development Block Grant Week.

Over the past five years in Orange County, the programs have funded the rehabilitation of more than 1,000 rental units, provided rental assistance to hundreds of households, built new community centers and health clinics, boosted the supply of affordable housing, and much more.

“CDBG has improved so many lives in Orange County,” said Mitchell Glasser, the manager of Orange County’s Housing and Community Development Division. “The program allows flexibility in the use of funds, encouraging partnerships and leveraging funding with other entities sharing our vision for equity and affordable housing. There is much to celebrate about CDBG this year.”

The CDBG program, authorized by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, provides dollars to develop viable urban communities by ensuring decent housing and a suitable living environment. HOME program funds support affordable rental housing development, direct rental assistance, housing rehabilitation, and home purchase assistance.

Both programs target assistance to low-income households. In 1975, one year after the CDBG program was enacted, Orange County received its first CDBG allocation of $893,500. Most recently, the County has been receiving an annual allocation of approximately $7M in CDBG funds and $3M in HOME funds.

The Orange County government newsroom submitted this story.

