Orange County asking public input on use of $219 million in hurricane recovery federal funding

Orange County will conduct a series of public meetings in its districts to determine the use of $219 million in federal funding for hurricane recovery.

The first meeting will take place in Orange County District 2 this Thursday, September 28, at 6 p.m. at the John Bridges Community Center, 445 W. 13th Street, Apopka. District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore will speak at the Thursday meeting.

Orange County Government is set to receive $219 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds (CDBG-DR) to address unmet needs related to Hurricane Ian, including long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization needs, and mitigation of damage from future storms.

“These dollars are intended to help communities in the hardest-hit areas recover from the damage left behind from Hurricane Ian,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings was quoted as saying in a press release. “Before we can allocate the funds and provide comprehensive programming, we must first go to our community and understand the most pressing unmet needs.”

Through an online survey (available in English, Spanish, and Creole), focus group discussions, and in-person community meetings, Orange County staff will seek feedback from local jurisdictions, public housing authorities, advocacy groups, community partners, and residents of affected areas to determine the long-term resiliency needs and the most critical mitigation opportunities. The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, October 30.

Survey findings, results, and resident comments from the community meetings, along with comments and suggestions from other affected stakeholders, will assist the Orange County Housing and Community Development Division in the development of an action plan and its eventual implementation.

Community meetings will be held in each of the County Commission Districts. Below are the confirmed dates and locations.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 2 – Commissioner Christine Moore

John Bridges Community Center

445 W. 13th Street, Apopka

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 2 – Commissioner Christine Moore

New Beginnings Church

6859 Edgewater Commerce Pkwy., Orlando

Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County District 1 – Commissioner Nicole H. Wilson

Tildenville Elementary School

1221 Brick Rd., Winter Garden

Monday, October 16, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 5 – Commissioner Emily Bonilla

Bithlo Community Park

18501 Washington Ave., Orlando

Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 5 – Commissioner Emily Bonilla

Goldenrod Recreation Center

4863 N. Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park

Thursday, October 19, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 4 – Commissioner Maribel Gomez-Cordero

East Orange Community Center

12050 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 3 – Commissioner Mayra Uribe

Taft Community Center

9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

Thursday, October 26, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County District 6 – Commissioner Michael “Mike” Scott

Orlo Vista Elementary School

3 S. Hastings St., Orlando

MORE INFORMATION

Information and input from these meetings, along with data from federal, state, and local stakeholders and community advocates, will help in the development of an action plan. The plan will detail the most impactful projects and programs that will primarily assist low to moderate-income households, and it could include activities such as construction or rehabilitation of housing, repairs to damaged infrastructure, potential assistance to businesses and affected industries, and mitigation of risks and damages from future disaster events.

Visit ocfl.net/CDBG-DR for more information, FAQs and a complete list of meetings.

