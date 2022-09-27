Orange County announces Hurricane Ian shelter locations

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, Orange County will open up shelters at several locations including Apopka High School for residents needing to evacuate or seek shelter from Hurricane Ian.

Orange County Government Emergency Operations Center is announcing the opening of the following shelters and is fully staffed in the county’s Emergency Operations Center:

*Apopka High School opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. This shelter will house general population and is pet friendly.

*Ocoee High School opens Wednesday at noon. This shelter will house general population, no pets.

*Dr. Phillips High School opens Wednesday at noon. This shelter will house general population, no pets.

*Oak Ridge High School opens Wednesday at noon. This shelter will house general population and is pet friendly.

*Timber Creek High School opens Wednesday at 12 p.m. This shelter will house general population and is pet friendly.

Orange County residents who require a special needs/medical shelter are advised to call 311.

Visit to ocfl.net/shelters for important information on what residents can bring with them to a shelter and get the latest information on more shelter openings in Orange County if needed.