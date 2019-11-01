Optical Eyeland’s passion is to help those in need and those that need to see

Over the years, Optical Eyeland has partnered with many organizations to help those in need. They’ve helped Health Care Center for the Homeless to supply frames and lenses to the residents of Orange County, Shared Vision International, and are now participating in a fundraiser for the Debbie Turner Cancer Care and Resource Center, located here in Apopka.

Debbie Turner, founder and executive director, and her team of volunteers passionately dedicate themselves to fulfilling the Debbie Turner Cancer Care and Resource Center’s mission: to diminish or eliminate the suffering of cancer survivors, children, families, and caregivers through community involvement and resources – to establish and maintain hope. The Center provides a variety of programs and services – entirely free of charge – so that people don’t have to feel alone in this fight.

The staff at Optical Eyeland is passionate when it comes to eye care and helping others. It’s important to be aware of eyelid cancers and facial cancers. Through the end of this month they have partnered with frame vendor Optical Source Unlimited. They will donate a portion of the frame sales to the Debbie Turner Cancer Center and Resource Center. They will also be selling ribbons and pink eyeglass cleaner to help the cause.

As important as it is to help adults, the staff at Optical Eyeland has a real passion to help children. Over the past years, owners and operators Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney have been assisting area schools by providing free eyewear or reduced price eyewear to children in need. Optical Eyeland has donated more than 20 pairs of glasses to the Apopka area elementary schools, plus they’ve fixed multiple pairs of glasses at no charge.

Optical Eyeland is family owned and operated. Co-owners Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney pride themselves on being an independently owned business that offers the latest styles and uncompromising personal eye care. They have trained with the nation’s top lens and frame companies, and they keep themselves current on the newest enhancements and treatments.

Their professional staff can assist you and your family with all your optical needs including comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, and eyewear. Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans, and if they’re not on your provider list, give them a call and they will do their utmost to match your plan’s discounts.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to Race Trac. Their hours of operation are Monday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Remember: take every precaution to preserve good eye health. Call Optical Eyeland today at 407-880-0335 to schedule an appointment. Se habla Espanol.

