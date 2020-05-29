Optical Eyeland reminds you of the importance of protecting and caring for your eyes

As Floridians, we spend much of our time outdoors, either at the beach, in the pool or on the tennis courts and golf courses. Then, throw in some outdoor walking, biking and gardening, and it’s easy to see why we need to be proactive in taking care of our eyes by wearing sunglasses with complete ultraviolet protection, and schedule an annual eye exam.

To understand why the proper sunglasses are so important, you need to know a little about ultraviolet light (UV rays) which can cause major damage to your vision. UV-A rays can hurt your central vision by damaging the macula, a part of the retina at the back of your eye. And UV-B rays can damage the front part of your eye — the cornea and the lens — that absorb most UV-B rays.

Over time, the effects of UV rays can cause a number of eye problems such as macular degeneration, cataracts, and pterygiums (growths that begin on the white of the eye and may later involve the cornea, potentially blocking vision). UV rays can also be responsible for skin cancers, corneal sunburns and conjunctival and corneal squamous lesions (pre-cancerous ocular tumors that can become malignant). Wearing sunglasses that have UV protection can help protect against these conditions and keep your eyes healthy longer.

Other preventive ways of protecting our eyes is to schedule annual eye exams. “Seeing a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist for comprehensive exams is crucial. The importance of annual eye exams goes well beyond just making sure your vision isn’t blurry. Annual eye exams can safeguard your health and wellness. Eyes are a window to the body”, stated co-owner Julie Bayly.

“Many people realize in adulthood that they should have thought of protecting their eyes when they were younger. It’s never too early to start with your children. As much as 80 percent of a person’s lifetime UVR exposure occurs prior to the age of 18. That’s because children are far more likely to spend time playing outside. And, it’s important to note the ever-increasing amount of screen time they are exposed to every day. This puts additional strain on everyone’s eyes”, stated Bayly.

There are many options in sunglasses. Polarized lenses can reduce glare from reflective surfaces and are great for water-based activities and driving. Optical Eyeland has a wide selection of polarized lenses and fashionable frames to choose from.

Another option is the new generation Transitions lenses. They darken almost immediately and fade back quicker than ever before. Transitions lenses help reduce glare, eye fatigue, and strain to create more effortless sight. All Transitions lenses block 100% of UV rays and help protect against harmful blue light from digital devices, screens, and especially bright sun.

Also available at Optical Eyeland are the Transitions XTRActive Style Mirrors in six great colors. Along with the existing Transitions Signature lens iconic colors of gray, brown and graphite green, the newer color options offer a palette with a choice for virtually every consumer.

Let Optical Eyeland help ease the strain on your eyes. Their professional staff can assist you and your family with all your optical needs. They’ve been voted the number one eye care facility in Apopka since 2010. They accept most insurance plans, and if they’re not on your provider list, give them a call and they will try to match your plan’s discounts.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to the RaceTrac gas station. Their hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are 8:30.a.m. – 5.p.m., Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Remember, take every precaution to preserve good eye health. Call Optical Eyeland today at 407-880-0335 to schedule an appointment. Se habla Español.

