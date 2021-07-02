Optical Eyeland provides important tips to help ensure you have an eye-healthy summer

Now that summer has arrived, and many Floridians have fully come out of the Covid hibernation, it’s tempting to make up for lost time, and go out and enjoy the weather without abandon – hit the beach, bar-b-que’s and pool parties, and maybe even join a pickup basketball game. But take care.

“Summer activities pose a number of potential hazards to your vision. This includes more exposure to UV radiation, and with more activity outdoors and around your home, you can also increase your risk for eye injuries. Eye injuries and conditions can happen any time during the year. But the summer season complete with bright sun, sand, and more outdoor activities can pose particular risks and challenges for people of all ages,” stated Julie Bayly, co-owner of Optical Eyeland in Apopka.

For over 30 years, the staff at Optical Eyeland has offered tips to help protect your eyes. They know preventive care can go a long way. If you want to protect yourself from both short-term eye pain and potential long-term consequences, make sure you follow a few simple rules.

Use eye protection while swimming. In hot weather, pool operators often increase the levels of chlorine, which can lead to eye irritation. This problem can be avoided by wearing watertight goggles in the pool and rinsing your eyes with fresh water as soon as you get out of the pool.

Wear sunglasses. Be sure your sunglasses block out 99 to 100 percent of both UVA and UVB rays. While sunlight might be most intense mid-day, remember that your eyes are vulnerable to harmful UV light at dawn and dusk because of the direct angle of incoming light; it is important to wear sunglasses as much as possible, no matter the time of day. And remember, reflective rays are also harmful.

Drink plenty of water. Being well-hydrated helps keep your eyes moist. If your eyes do not make enough tears, you may suffer from dry eyes. This condition is quite common but can be exacerbated when out in the sun and wind.

Long-term exposure to the sun can damage your eyes. The most common eye problems related to sun exposure are cataracts and macular degeneration. While cataracts can be removed with surgery, macular degeneration is permanent and often quite debilitating. In addition, the skin around the eye is susceptible to skin cancer, so it is important to wear sun protection whenever possible.

Don’t forget about kids’ eyes. Unlike the lens found in an adult eye, a child’s lens cannot filter out UV rays as easily. Children’s eyes are more vulnerable since they are more transparent than an adult’s eyes. Get kids in the habit of wearing their sunglasses, which will help instill good eye care practices for life. Look for glasses labeled either UV 400 or 100-percent UV protection, which means that the lenses will block the full spectrum of UVA and UVB rays.

