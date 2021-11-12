Optical Eyeland is opening eyes to great savings during their 35th anniversary

Optical Eyeland’s vision has always been your vision. For thirty-five years, they’ve been building their business the old fashioned way – keeping customer service their #1 priority.

They pride themselves on being an independently owned business that offers the latest styles and uncompromising service. They strive to be on the cutting edge of lens technology and eyewear fashions. Their professionals have been trained with the nation’s top lens and frame companies, and they keep themselves current on the newest enhancements and treatments.

Optical Eyeland offers full service professional eye care and provides comprehensive eye examinations by appointments or by walk-ins, six days-a-week. There is always a doctor on call to provide emergency medical eye care, including diagnosis and treatment of infections, injuries, and eye disease in a non-surgical setting. With their state-of-the-art facility, they are committed to providing the best quality eyewear and service available.

The company was started in 1986 when Jim Pinckney, husband, and father of three, made a decision that would ultimately affect Apopka and his family. His children, Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney, purchased his practice in 2001 and are proudly carrying on the family tradition of building one relationship at a time, while helping patients see the world more clearly.

Optical Eyeland offers a wide variety of eyeglass frames and lenses for all ages. Their expert staff will be happy to assist you with choosing the right frame and lenses for you. Certified opticians and co-owners Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney would like to remind the community of the importance of regular comprehensive eye examinations for the health of your vision and you.

The staff at Optical Eyeland will be happy to assist you and fit you with the frame and lens style that matches your lifestyle. Optical Eyeland carries a wide range of frames to meet everyone’s lifestyle. Stop in and see the new frames that arrived from Marc Jacobs and Ray-Ban for men and women. In addition to designer eyewear, Optical Eyeland carries contact lenses (bifocal, color, dailies, rigid gas permeable, etc.) and prescription sunglasses, and also offers frame repair or replacement, and layaway.

The staff knows that, living in Florida, it’s crucial to protect your eyes from the intense sun’s reflection and glare. Reflection and glare can rob eyes of up to 14 percent of available light. Anti-reflective lenses allow virtually all-available light to pass through your lenses for sharper, clearer, more comfortable vision. Patients can see more clearly with anti-reflective lenses, especially under low-light conditions at night. Optical Eyeland offers all Crizal products, a premium anti-reflective lens that is hydrophobic and scratch resistant.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to the RaceTrac gas station. Their hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans including AAA, AARP, Adventist HealthCare, Aetna, EyeMed, and many more. If Optical Eyeland is not on your provider list, give them a call and they’ll try to match your plan’s discounts.

Call Optical Eyeland at 407-880-0335 to schedule your next appointment.

