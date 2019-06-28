Optical Eyeland in Apopka offers quick tips for summer eye care

It’s official – summer is here!

Summer can take its toll on your eyes, whether it comes in the form of hay fever, chlorine in swimming pools, or simply increased exposure to sunlight.

A survey by the American Optometric Association found that one in three adults are unaware of the eye health risks of spending too much time in the sun without proper protection. The following tips will help ensure you have an eye-healthy summer:

Wear sunglasses. Sunglasses are more than a fashion statement. Be sure your sunglasses block out 99 to 100 percent of both UV-A and UV-B rays. UV-A and B rays actually penetrate the cornea and damage the lens and retina, leading to increased risk for cataract and macular degeneration, and cancer of the eyelids, skin around the eye, and even the eye itself. Reflective rays are also harmful. When sporting sunglasses – think big.

Swim without contacts. Protect your eyes from infections brought on by exposing contacts to pool or salt water. If you need your contacts while swimming, wear goggles and properly clean them after you swim.

Use eye protection while swimming. In hot weather, pool operators can increase the levels of chlorine, which can lead to eye irritation. This problem can be avoided by wearing goggles in the pool, and rinsing your eyes with fresh water as soon as you get out of the pool.

Drink water. Being well-hydrated helps keep your eyes moist. If your eyes do not make enough tears, you may suffer from dry eyes. This condition is quite common, but can be exacerbated when out in the sun and wind.

Be prepared for some sand to fall. Between kids, wind and towels, it is inevitable that sand will land in the eye. When that happens, do not rub it. Rubbing increases the risk of the sand scratching the cornea. Irrigate the eye with water to flush the piece of sand out.

Keep an eye on the ball. Be careful to not throw balls or Frisbees near anyone’s eyes, and be sure to wear the appropriate protective eyewear.

Enjoy the July 4th fireworks. But, leave the displays to the professionals and watch from a safe distance. Each Fourth of July, thousands are injured from using consumer fireworks. Children are the most common victims of fireworks accidents, accounting for half of all fireworks eye injuries.

Don’t forget about kids’ eyes. Unlike the lens found in an adult eye, a child’s lens cannot filter out UV rays as easily. Children’s eyes are more vulnerable since they are more transparent than an adult’s eyes. Get kids in the habit of wearing their sunglasses, which will help instill good eye care practices for life.

