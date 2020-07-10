Optical Eyeland in Apopka offers quick tips for summer eye care

As the weather gets warmer and the days grow longer, we often think about improving our health and getting into better shape. As you prepare to enjoy the outdoors this summer, don’t forget to keep your eyes healthy and safe as well.

The staff at Optical

Eyeland offers a few important tips to help ensure you have an eye-healthy summer:

Use eye protection while swimming. In hot weather, pool operators can increase the levels of chlorine, which can lead to eye irritation. This problem can be avoided by wearing goggles in the pool and rinsing your eyes with fresh water as soon as you get out of the pool.

Drink plenty of water. Being well-hydrated helps keep your eyes moist. If your eyes do not make enough tears, you may suffer from dry eyes. This condition is quite common but can be exacerbated when out in the sun and wind.

Wear sunglasses. Be sure your sunglasses block out 99 to 100 percent of both UV-A and UV-B rays. While sunlight might be most intense mid-day, remember that your eyes are vulnerable to harmful UV light at dawn and dusk because of the direct angle of incoming light; it is important to wear sunglasses as much as possible, no matter the time of day. And, remember reflective rays are also harmful.

Wear protective eyewear when doing outdoor work like mowing the lawn. Always consider protective eyewear when you are working in an environment that puts you at risk for accidents or projectiles. Search for wrap-around eyewear that protects the eyes from the sides as well.

Long-term exposure to the sun can damage your eyes. The most common eye problems related to sun exposure are cataracts and macular degeneration. While cataracts can be removed with surgery, macular degeneration is permanent and often quite debilitating. In addition, the skin around the eye is susceptible to skin cancer, so it is important to wear sun protection whenever possible.

Don’t forget about kids’ eyes. Unlike the lens found in an adult eye, a child’s lens cannot filter out UV rays as easily. Children’s eyes are more vulnerable since they are more transparent than an adult’s eyes. Get kids in the habit of wearing their sunglasses, which will help instill good eye care practices for life.

