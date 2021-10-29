One recipe for the upcoming holidays could be Sour Cream Cake

Mrs. DeSaussure’s Chicken Country Captain from Charleston Receipts, is sure to please. This recipe calls for almonds, currants and vegetables; it is served with the sauce poured over a bed of rice and the chicken occupying top position.

Mrs. Mitchell’s recipe for Broiled Oysters calls for a pint of fresh oysters. It sounds good. My mom broiled oysters, but they came in the shells back then! She would broil them on the half-shell with butter and salt and pepper.

Mrs. Smith’s Senator Russell’s sweet potato casserole looks heavenly. Our friends in Plains, Georgia, shared this recipe in their Plains Pot Pourri.

We can thank Sharon McDonald for her Brown Sugar Pecans. We found this recipe in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock.

Try Joan Hoffman’s Date and Nut Bread from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s recipe book, A Taste of Heaven. Yummy!

Louise Hooper’s Sour Cream Cake comes from The Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’?. This happens to be one of the oldest cookbooks we have here in our collection of valuables. The copyright is 1963; there probably aren’t many of them around anymore.

If you wish to fix a sauce to pour over the Sour Cream Cake, Mrs. Simons’ recipe below, compliments of Charleston Receipts, for Orange and Lemon Sauce, can be adapted to either orange or lemon sauce.

MRS. E. H. DeSAUSSURE’S

(ELEANOR CHARLTON) CHICKEN COUNTRY CAPTAIN

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 bunch parsley (chopped)

4 green peppers (chopped)

2 large onions (chopped)

Cooking oil

1 (No. 2-1/2) can tomatoes (3-1/2 cups)

1 teaspoon mace

2 teaspoons curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 clove garlic (chopped)

2 fryers, cut in pieces

Paprika and flour

1/2 box currants

Cooked rice

1/2 pound blanched almonds

Fry parsley, green peppers and onions in cooking oil slowly for 15 minutes. Put this mixture in roaster and add tomatoes, spices, salt and pepper. Simmer 15 minutes, then add garlic. Dredge chicken in a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Fry till brown. Lay chicken in the sauce and simmer at 275 degrees in a covered roaster for 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Add currants a half-hour before serving. Arrange rice on a large platter, pour sauce over this and place pieces of chicken on top. Sprinkle toasted almonds on chicken. Serves 8.

MRS. JOHN MITCHELL, JR’s (EDITH LABRUCE) BROILED OYSTERS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 pint oysters

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup cracker crumbs (fine)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Drain oysters, then dry in paper towel. Dip in oil and then cracker crumbs to which salt and pepper have been added. Broil in hot oven (425 degrees) until oysters are golden brown on one side. Turn each oyster and cook on other side until done. Serve at once with tomato catsup. Serves 4-6.

MRS. RITCHIE SMITH’S

SENATOR RUSSELL SWEET

POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia – Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup butter

Combine above ingredients and place in casserole dish.

Topping:

1/3 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine flour, brown sugar, and butter. Cut butter in to make coarse mixture. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over sweet potato mixture for topping. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

SHARON MCDONALD’S

BROWN SUGAR PECANS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg white

Dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 cups pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat egg white a little. Beat in brown sugar; add salt and vanilla. Spray pan with nonstick cooking spray. Dip pecans in mixture and place on pan one at a time. Turn oven off and put pecans in for 50 to 60 minutes.

JOAN HOFFMAN’S DATE

AND NUT BREAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 cup chopped dates

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup boiling water

1 egg

3/4 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons melted shortening (Crisco)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Cut dates in pieces and place in bowl. Add baking soda and boiling water. Mix well and let stand until cool. Beat egg, add sugar gradually, beating well. Add vanilla. Combine with date mixture. Add dry ingredients and nuts. Add melted (but NOT hot) shortening. Mix well. Pour into two well-greased small loaf pans. Bake at 300 to 325 degrees for one hour to one hour and 15 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool.

LOUISE HOOPER’S

SOUR CREAM CAKE

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

3 cups sugar (save out 6 tablespoons, put aside)

1 cup butter

6 eggs, separated (unbroken yolks)

3 cups cake flour (sifted 3 times)

1/3 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon lemon flavoring

Cream sugar and butter until light and creamy. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time. Add combined flour and soda alternately with sour cream. Add flavoring. Beat egg whites until stiff, add 6 tablespoons sugar. Fold into batter. Bake in greased and floured tube pan at 300 degrees for 2 hours. Test with a toothpick before removing from oven. This cake is similar to a pound cake, very moist, and it keeps well.

MRS. W. LUCAS SIMONS’

ORANGE AND LEMON SAUCE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

Grated rind of two oranges

Juice of four oranges

Juice of two lemons

Enough water to make 1 pint liquid

1 cup sugar

4 egg yolks

2 tablespoons corn starch

Boil together for five minutes all ingredients except egg yolks and cornstarch. Then pour the liquid over egg yolks into which a paste made with corn starch and a little water has been beaten. Boil again for five minutes or until thick and clear.

LEMON SAUCE: Use above recipe, except use:

3/4 cup lemon juice INSTEAD OF orange and lemon.

This sauce, both versions, complements gingerbread or other plain cake.