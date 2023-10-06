October 2023 obituaries

October 6, 2023

CHARLES “CHAD” LEMONS, 42, of Apopka, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 23. Mr. Lemons was born on October 15, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Lemons is preceded in death by his father Daniel Lemons; as well as his grandmother and grandfather Thompson and grandmother and grandfather Lemons. He is survived by his loving parents Sandy and Mark Varnell; sister Tracie; half-brothers Todd and Dusty; brother in law C.J.; aunts, and nephew.

MARY ANN GWYNN, 78. of Red Bank, NJ, was born on Thursday, November 23, 1944. Heaven gained a new angel on Friday, August 25. Mary Ann was born in Redbank, NJ, and has been living in Oviedo, Florida full-time for the past 18 months. Survivors include her son, Martin Frederick Gwynn, Jr., her sister, Barbara Sanborn and husband Fred, and granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Lucy Marascio, her aunt Rose Kiefer, and cousin Joni Iannarone.

GERTRUD ALOISIA SCHLINSOG, 94, of Apopka, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 30. Mrs. Schlinsog was born on October 07, 1928 in Tepl, Czechoslovakia. Mrs. Schlinsog is preceded in death by her loving husband George Schlinsog. She is survived by her children Ingrid Behner, Anthony Schlinsog and Karl Schlinsog; as well as her four grandchildren.

JASON “JAY” LACLAIR, 45, of Apopka, passed away on Friday, September 29. Mr. LaClair was born on June 20, 1978 in Dearborn, Michigan. Mr. LaClair is survived by his parents Linda Lou LaClair and Paul (Juanita) LaClair; children Jason LaClair Jr, Mackenzie LaClair and Tyler LaClair; siblings Chantel Cox, Paul LaClair II and Kari Mowery; and nephews.

ROBERT G. DAVIS, SR., 79, of Debary passed away on Tuesday, September 19. He was born in Orlando, FL on October 21, 1943, to Alton and Dixie Midgette Davis. On March 12, 1976, he married Barbara Davis. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 47 years, two children, Robert G. Davis, Jr., CA, and Mark Allen Davis, CA, five step-children, Carole Halasz, Debary; Susan Kaufman, Sorrento; Mary Kaufman, Orange City; Jenny Kaufman, Deltona; and Chad Wilkerson, Orange City, eight step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren, He is predeceased by his parents, Alton and Dixie Midgette