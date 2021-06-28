OCPS wins award for achievements in educational technology

Orange County Public Schools wins the International Society for Technology Education Distinguished District Award for the innovative implementation and use of educational technology, a Monday, June 28, press release announced.

The Distinguished District Award honors districts that demonstrate effectiveness and innovation in the use of educational technology; ensure equitable, accessible and appropriate learning opportunities for all students, aimed at improving outcomes and increasing engagement; and exhibit a progressive mindset when it comes to challenges in education and embrace new ideas and act on them.

OCPS began its 1:1 digital device initiative in 2013, piloting the program at seven schools. Today, all 202 schools’ students and teachers receive a digital device for the academic year.

Additionally, with the assistance of educational partnerships, families who need assistance with internet access can receive a hotspot or low-cost services, which was especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each student having a device afforded families the opportunity to choose the best educational model for their family – face-to-face or LaunchED@Home.

