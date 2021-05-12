OCPS will not offer LaunchED@Home as 2021-2022 educational option

Orange County Public Schools will not offer its digital learning program LaunchED@Home as an educational option for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins.

Jenkins made the announcement at the Orange County School Board meeting on Tuesday, May 11, at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center in Orlando.

According to an OCPS news statement, Jenkins said that while the district was hopeful that the Florida Department of Education would decide on the continuation of the LaunchED@Home model and potential funding, any further delay of a decision would be a hardship on students, their families, and the OCPS schools that need to be able to plan now for next year.

If there is any change at the state level and additional information does come down, the issue will be revisited, according to the news statement.

Parents and guardians may enroll their child in Orange County Virtual School if they do not wish for their student to return to “face-to-face” learning next school year.

For more information about OCPS virtual learning, visit www.ocps.net.