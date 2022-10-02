OCPS to reopen schools on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Ian

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) intends to reopen schools and resume normal operations on Tuesday, October 4, instead of Monday, October 3, according to an OCPS announcement released Saturday.

The delay comes after OCPS consulted with Orange County officials; there are safety concerns and continued power outages at a number of schools. OCPS maintenance teams will continue to address power outages with the district’s electrical providers.

All student activities will resume sometime this week. Athletic competitions will be determined at the schools’ discretion.

Due to flooding experienced at Riverdale Elementary, students and staff will return to school on Thursday, October 6, and will be temporarily relocated to East River High School.

OCPS recommends that parents of walkers or bike riders check the route to school prior to Tuesday morning to ensure safe routes to and from school.

Updates will be posted on ocps.net and the district‘s Facebook and Twitter pages regarding school operations.