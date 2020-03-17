OCPS to give free meals to children 18 years and under during extended spring break

Beginning Monday, March 23, Orange County Public Schools will distribute free meals to children at 50 schools including five Apopka schools during the extended spring break, the district announced today, Tuesday, March 17.

Any child aged 18 and under will receive the meals at no charge. The meals include breakfast, lunch and a breakfast for the next day. Currently at 33 schools offering spring break camps, students are being fed breakfast and lunch this week.

The meals will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the car loop of each school site. At this time, students must be present to receive the meals. District staff will distribute the meals directly to those in their vehicle (drive-thru service) upon arrival.

In addition, meals will be given directly to students walking and/or riding a bike. Based on recommendations from federal and state officials, all meals should be taken home to eat.

The following Apopka school sites have been identified:

Apopka Memorial Middle School – 425 N. Park Ave., Apopka

Rolling Hills Elementary School – 3607 Damon Rd., Apopka

Wekiva High School – 2501 N. Hiawassee Rd., Apopka

Wheatley Elementary School – 1475 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka

Wolf Lake Elementary School – 1771 W. Ponkan Rd., Apopka