OCPS may reopen schools Monday, October 3, following Tropical Storm Ian

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) may reopen its schools Monday, October 3, following an assessment of all schools and district facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian.

“While our district overall had limited damage to 210 school sites, there are a few schools where the impacts were higher than most. We believe our schools will be able to reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as long as electrical power is restored,” states an OCPS news release for the evening of Friday, September 30.

As of Friday, the district has had 44 schools without power or partial power. The district is working closely with its electricity providers to restore power and get its schools back up and running by Monday.

