OCPS offering employees a $200 incentive to get vaccinated

In light of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County, Orange County Public Schools is offering employees a $200 incentive to get vaccinated, according to a Friday, July 30, news release from the school district.



The school district will use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSER II) federal funds (non-recurring) to pay a $200 incentive to any full-time, part-time or hourly employee who provides proof of full vaccination by October 31.



This would cost the district a maximum of about $5 million for approximately 23,000 employees, according to the news release.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!