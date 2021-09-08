OCPS hosts job fair, offers $3,500 sign-on bonus for new hires

OCPS Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) is hosting a job fair and is looking to make contingent offers to roughly 150 qualified candidates with a $3,500 sign-on bonus, according an OCPS press release.



New hires will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus that includes a $2,500 bonus for those hired on or before October 8 (pending union ratification) and a $1,000 bonus for those hired before December 31.



The OCPS job fair takes place Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 8 – 10, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at OCPS Food and Nutrition Services, 8101 Benrus St., Orlando.



“We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives,” Lora Gilbert, Senior Director, Food and Nutrition Services, was quoted as saying in the press release.



OCPS offers a competitive benefits package that includes the following:



*Nights, weekends and summers off (10-month schedule)

*School holidays off

*Flexible job placement

*Group medical benefits

*Florida Retirement System (FRS)



Interview opportunities are available with FNS Director Mark Watson.

