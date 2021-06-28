OCPS Food and Nutrition Services job fair seeks to fill over 200 positions

By hosting a summer job fair this week, Orange County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services is hoping to fill over 200 positions from entry level to management.

Interested candidates can meet the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services team at a summer job fair on Wednesday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 4950 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando.

“If you want to have an amazing job in child nutrition, join the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services family. We are a group of cooks, servers, experts in safety and sanitation, making nutritious food every school day for children,” Lora Gilbert, Sr. Dir. of Food and Nutrition Services, was quoted as saying in a press release. “Hungry students can’t learn, so it’s our job to serve great tasting healthy food that children enjoy. We are a very important part of ensuring the success of students in Orange County Public Schools.”



Candidates can also apply directly online at www.ocps.net. OCPS offers employee benefits and flexible schedules.