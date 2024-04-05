OCPS earns eighth consecutive Best Communities for Music Education recognition

For the eighth consecutive year, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) is recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) in the United States. This prestigious designation, awarded by the NAMM Foundation, acknowledges the district’s unwavering commitment and support for music education.

The BCME Awards program, now in its 25th year, celebrates school districts and individual schools that prioritize music education as an essential component of a well-rounded education.

“We are thrilled to receive the Best Communities for Music Education Award for the eighth year in a row,” said Dr. Maria Vazquez, OCPS superintendent, in a news release. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our music educators, administrators and the entire community. We firmly believe in the power of music to inspire, educate and transform lives, and we are committed to ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality music education.”

The district’s music programs offers a wide range of opportunities for students to explore their musical interests and passions such as instrumental ensembles to choral groups.

