OCPS cancels school for Wednesday, August 30, due to Idalia

Due to Hurricane Idalia, there will be no school for students on Wednesday, August 30, Orange County Public Schools has announced.

OCPS continues to monitor Idalia and has decided to close schools tomorrow based on this morning’s forecast showing that sustained wind speeds will exceed 35 mph on the west side of Orange County.

OCPS says it plans to resume school on Thursday, August 31.

All after-school activities must end tonight, Tuesday, August 29, by 8 p.m. and will be canceled for Wednesday.

OCPS will have information regarding make-up days.

OCPS is encouraging families and employees to continue to prepare for possible impacts from the storm. The district says it will continue to communicate updates to families and employees through phone calls, emails and text messages, as well as posts to OCPS Facebook and X (Twitter) pages, and on ocps.net.

