OCPS cancels all school and extracurricular activities because of Hurricane Ian

Due to the latest path Hurricane Ian is expected to make, school and extracurricular activities have now been canceled Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30, announced Orange County Public Schools (OCPS).

Athletic events will be rescheduled. The school board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has also been canceled. This will allow district maintenance crews the time to clear any debris in the aftermath of the storm as well as allow our employees and families to do the same.

For a list of shelters in Orange County go to ocfl.net/storm.

OCPS has been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and working with the National Weather Service and local emergency management offices.

OCPS will continue to update families and staff throughout the storm. Another update will be sent on Friday. Updates will be posted on ocps.net and the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages regarding school operations.