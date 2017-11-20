A.O.K. Tire Mart recommends a coolant flush to get maximum performance from your vehicle

A coolant flush and fill is an important part of preventative maintenance for your cooling system and will help ensure maximum performance from your car’s heating and cooling systems.

Since the heating system works off of the same coolant that circulates throughout your engine, performing a coolant flush and fill will also help prevent overheating, the most common cause of breakdowns and internal engine damage.

New antifreeze will help your engine run cooler, and flushing it will help remove dirt, rust, or sediment that may damage the water pump and clog the engine water jacket and radiator.

The staff at A.O.K. Tire Mart always encourages simple preventative maintenance on your vehicle to help keep you safe and save you money in the long run. Heat and long drives can be tough on cars. Cracked hoses, leaky radiators, underinflated tires, and dirty filters can significantly lower your fuel efficiency, or worse, lead to a breakdown.

Tires are one of the most overlooked parts of a car. Tire pressure changes with the outdoor temperature. An under-inflated tire bulges outward and puts undo pressure on the sidewalls of the tire. With enough heat and pressure, that tire eventually will blow. An over-inflated tire, on the other hand, makes less contact with the road and can lead to hydroplaning in wet conditions.

A.O.K. Tire Mart specializes in the retail and commercial end of new and used tires, and is a full service car care center, offering all types of minor or major mechanical repairs. They specialize in auto and diesel engine repairs, mufflers, A/C repairs, transmission service, tune-ups, oil changes, brakes, shocks, and alignments.

They provide the finest in tire products such as Uniroyal, Michelin, General and BF Goodrich, and offer tires for your tuner, sports car, passenger car, family SUV, sport truck, pickup truck, or off-road vehicle, with many options to fit your needs. They even offer 24-hour roadside assistance for your convenience.

A.O.K. Tire Mart offers nitrogen to fill your tires. Nitrogen maintains better tire pressure and keeps tires 20% cooler, prolonging the life of your tires and even using less fuel! They also have a wide assortment of custom wheels, custom dual exhaust systems, and any type of tire, from lawn mower or wheelbarrow tires to heavy equipment or semi tractor-trailer tires.

Since 1988, A.O.K. Tire Mart has been a family-owned and operated business, with owner Don Williams personally overseeing the company’s daily operations. Using his ‘hands on’ approach to make sure that each and every customer is handled with complete honesty, he gives the best service at the most competitive prices available in the area.

Remember, the next time you need your vehicle serviced in any way, stop in and see for yourself why A.O.K. Tire Mart is leading the way in automotive service. They are open six days a week for your convenience.

Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call A.O.K. Tire Mart at 407-889-7074 for more information. Visit them at their new website, aoktiremart.net or like them on Facebook for great specials and discounts.

Advertisement