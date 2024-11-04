November 1, 2024

Warren (Gene) Eugene Sikes Jr., 80, of Zellwood passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024. He was born on May 28, 1944 in Jacksonville Florida. He is preceded in death by: wife, Margaret Sikes; sister, Judy Hudson; parents, Warren and Dorothy Sikes. He is survived by: brother, Jerry Sikes; daughter, Deanie (Bruce) Halverson; two grandsons; three great grandchildren.

Robert (Bob) Earl Steffy, 78, passed away on October 26, 2024. He was born on August 3, 1946 to the late Catherine and Robert Steffy in Detroit, Michigan. Bob is survived by: wife, Janice; sons, Robert Steffy (Theresa), Steven Steffy (Tamara); four brothers; 1 sister; four grandchildren; and many dear friends.

