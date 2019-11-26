Nighttime traffic detour needed for Wekiva Parkway pavement repairs

Crews are scheduled Tuesday, November 26, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. to detour traffic off State Road 46 as part of constructing the Wekiva Parkway (State Road 429). The detour is required for crews to conduct pavement repairs between S.R. 429 and Old McDonald Road.

Traffic on S.R. 46 westbound will turn right onto old County Road 46A/Sleepy Bear Lane, turn left onto the new C.R. 46A, and then turn right onto S.R. 46/Sorrento Avenue.

Traffic on S.R. 46 eastbound will turn left onto new C.R. 46A, turn right onto old C.R. 46A/Droty Spring Lane, and then turn left onto S.R. 46.

Local access to properties will be maintained. Emergency vehicle traffic will also be maintained.

Please note construction schedules may change due to weather, or other circumstances.

This work is part of Wekiva Parkway Section 6, which began construction on October 17, 2017. The six-mile stretch of largely elevated expressway will extend along the S.R. 46 corridor from the S.R. 429 interchange east of Camp Challenge Road to just west of Longwood-Markham Road.

The project includes a non-tolled, service road for local travel; new, much higher bridges over the Wekiva River; and several wildlife bridges to allow animals to pass safely between the Seminole State Forest, Rock Springs Run State Reserve, and Lower Wekiva River Preserve.

A multi-use trail with scenic overlooks at the wildlife bridges will be included along the service road on this section. Work will include connector roads between remaining sections of C.R. 46A and S.R. 46 to maintain private property access. Work is scheduled to finish in 2021.

