New Year’s good luck recipe is for Peas, Blackeyed (Hoppin’ John)

Company Oyster Stew from Charleston Receipts will be a real treat for New Year’s brunch. This was a family tradition we had when my husband was alive. He was from the tidewater area of Virginia, and they always had oyster stew on New Year’s day, usually as part of a big breakfast.

Dijon Chicken is shared by John Truby in A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. It is a lovely dish of hot chicken in sauce served over rice.

Southern Living All-Time Favorites has Hoppin’ John for us. This recipe is made with frozen peas and makes enough for four people. You don’t have to pick the peas, or shell them! Easy-peasy! This New Year’s Day recipe of good-luck peas and rice is a universal favorite.

Davenport Brunch, a sausage, egg, and cheese combination, is baked in the oven at a moderately low temperature for 40 minutes or less. We thank Savannah Style for this recipe.

From the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, we found Donna Wilder’s spinach quiche. It is simple and fairly quick to prepare. Everybody loves quiche!

Sausage Balls are a favorite snack or appetizer. You can even use turkey sausage if you like. This recipe comes from our Georgia friends in their publication titled Plains Pot Pourri.

The directions for this chocolate fudge cake, also from Plains Pot Pourri, are straightforward. It should be pretty simple to follow. The recipe doesn’t say what type of pan to bake the cake in, but I assume it would be a single 9” x 13” pan or a tube pan.

As I was thumbing through Plains Pot Pourri, I came across a little filler tidbit that sounds pretty good for this time of year when we are baking more than usual. It says: “In a hurry to bake those potatoes? Invert an iron utensil over them. Saves time and fuel!”

MRS. R. BARNWELL RHETT’S

COMPANY OYSTER STEW

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

1 quart small oysters

Suggestion of grated onion

1/2 cup finely cut celery

1/2 cup milk

1/2 pint heavy cream

3 tablespoons butter

Salt, pepper and paprika

1 tablespoon dry sherry

Strain oysters, saving liquor. Add onion to oysters and heat in liquor until edges curl. Into a heavy saucepan, put celery and milk; simmer about 3 minutes. Add cream and butter, bring to the boiling point. Turn off heat and slowly add oysters and liquor. Add seasonings. Keep hot, but never let boil from this point. Heated sherry may be added, but try first without. Serve in hot soup plates with oyster crackers. Serves 3-4, if the main dish.

JOHN TRUBY’S DIJON CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

4 chicken half breasts (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon onion salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

2 cups hot cooked rice

3 tablespoons butter or

margarine

1 cup chicken broth (approximately)

1/2 cup light cream

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Parsley (optional)

Skin, halve lengthwise and debone chicken. Sprinkle with onion salt and lemon pepper. Prepare rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in butter about 20 minutes or until tender. Remove to a platter and keep warm. Measure pan juices and add enough broth to make 1 cup of liquid. Put in skillet. Stir together light cream and flour; add to broth. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in mustard. Spoon some sauce over chicken. Serve over hot rice. Garnish with parsley.

PEAS, BLACKEYED

(HOPPIN’ JOHN)

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 cup sliced celery

2/3 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 (16-ounce) package frozen black-eyed peas

3/4 pound cubed cooked ham

2-1/2 cups chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

1 bay leaf

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

Freshly ground pepper

Garnish: celery leaves

Cook first three ingredients in hot oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until tender. Stir in peas and next four ingredients. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in rice; cover and cook 20 to 25 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Discard bay leaf before serving. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper. Garnish if desired.Makes 4 servings.

DAVENPORT BRUNCH

(Sausage, Eggs, Cheese)

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

3/4 pound sharp cheese

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sour cream

1 pound hot sausage, cooked and drained

10 eggs

In a 10 x 6 x 2-inch dish, slice half the cheese to cover the bottom. Mix seasonings with sour cream. Pour half of sour cream mixture over cheese. Add crumbled sausage, spreading evenly over sour cream mixture. Break whole eggs on top of sausage. Sliced, hard-cooked eggs may be used, if desired. Spread remaining sour cream mixture and top with remaining grated cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. To check for doneness of eggs, test in corner of dish. If eggs are firm, casserole is done.

DONNA WILDER’S

SPINACH QUICHE Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

3 eggs

1-1/2 cups milk (or Half and

Half cream)

1/2 cup grated cheese

Mushrooms (canned or fresh, sautéed)

1/2 package fresh spinach

Beat eggs, add milk and beat together. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Pour into large pie crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Let it sit 10 minutes before cutting.

BETH EWING AND SUE CHAMBLISS’ SAUSAGE BALL SNACKS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, Plains Pot Pourri

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound sharp cheese, grated

2 cups Bisquick

Mix ingredients by hand. Roll into small balls (about 1 inch) and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

FROM BRENDA UNDERWOOD & VONNIE YOUNG

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

CAKE:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Sift together, and set aside:

2 cups plain flour

2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

In Saucepan, boil:

2 sticks butter

4 tablespoons cocoa

1 cup milk (not water)

In separate bowl, beat:

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine the three mixtures above and pour into greased pan. Bake 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Icing:

1 stick butter

4 tablespoons cocoa

6 tablespoons milk

Bring butter, cocoa, and milk to a boil.

Mix well, and add:

1 box 4-X (confectioner’s) sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup nuts

Pour over cake while it’s hot.