New lights at Roger Williams Field

The new LED lights at Roger Williams Field at Apopka High School were turned on this week as the sun was setting. The lights replaced the original lights that were installed when the stadium opened in 1979 on the Apopka High School campus. Eddie Sanders, AHS athletic director, hopes that the lights will be able to be used for the 2020 football season as the Blue Darters, 2019 Class 8A state runner-up, will host seven games, including the preseason Kickoff Classic on August 14 against Seffner Armwood. The Blue Darters will host Delray Beach American Heritage on August 21. All games will kick off at 7 p.m.