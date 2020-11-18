Agreement will give all OCPS teachers 1.27 percent raises, increase minimum salary

The Orange County School Board and Classroom Teachers Association reached an agreement for the 2020-2021 school year that will include a 1.27-percent salary increase for all teachers and raising the minimum teacher salary from $40,900 to $47,500.

The agreement, which both parties reached on Tuesday, November 17, applies to all teachers including Voluntary Pre-K using state-mandated funds for K-12 teachers and early childhood grant funding for VPK teachers. All increases are retroactive to the start of the contract year.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with the CTA to provide salary increases to our phenomenal teachers during this challenging year,” OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said.

“OCCTA promised to leave no teacher behind and are excited we could reach an agreement to ensure that every certified teacher will be given a raise. Through our united efforts, all members of the bargaining unit will not only receive a well-deserved salary increase but will also see some improvements in their working conditions,” said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association.

The school board will approve the agreement at its next meeting, pending ratification by teachers. CTA will be sending information to instructional staff about the ballot process.

The current agreement voids the impasse declaration over wages and working conditions.

The district will inform instructional employees when to expect the new salary and retroactive pay.