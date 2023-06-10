New adult education school to host ribbon cutting

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 12, at 9 a.m. for the new Orange Technical College (OTC) Apopka campus dedicated for students focusing on adult education, earning their GED, learning English and career training programs.

The campus’s address is 1410 S. Central Ave., Apopka, across the street from Phillis Wheatley Elementary School.

The new one-story 2,500 square foot adult learning center cost $1.5 million to complete and has space for a large learning lab, office for three staff members, work room, and restrooms. The building also has the latest teaching technology and meets sustainable (green) building standards.

In addition, the ribbon cutting event will recognize longtime District 2 commissioner’s aide and community leader Dr. Shirley Sharpe-Terrell with a plaque unveiling.

The event will feature OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Armbruster, Orange County School Board Member Melissa Byrd, District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore, former County Commissioner Rod Love, and members of the Sharpe family with scissors in hand to cut the ribbon for the new OTC-Apopka Campus.

