Nelson’s Insurance Services can help with your personal or commercial insurance

At Nelson’s Insurance Services, they understand the needs of the community for affordable insurance with great customer service.

Bryan Nelson, the owner and president of Nelson’s Insurance Services, was born and raised in Apopka and was a member of the graduating class of 1976 from Apopka High School. Bryan’s parents, Earl and Flo Nelson, raised Bryan around the prevalent nursery industry in Central Florida.

This instilled a unique understanding of the industry that has fueled the growth of Apopka from a town with only two traffic lights to a bustling city with over 49,000 residents.

Their office building, located at 10 N. Park Avenue, is also a part of Apopka’s history, belonging to the Grosenbacher family for many years. A bomb shelter was built as an addition to the home in the 1950’s, and is still functional today.

Nelson’s Insurance Services understands that rates and availability of homeowners’ insurance are frustrating issues for many local families. In fact, Bryan’s and his wife, Debbie’s, homeowners’ policy was non-renewed several years ago when the insurance carrier left Florida’s market. They understand the issues that many homeowners are currently facing and they will do their best to help solve them.

At Nelson’s Insurance Services, they have access to many different homeowners’ carriers and they will work with their carriers to provide an affordable policy while maintaining appropriate coverage. Homeowners’ discounts can be applied for security alarms, updates on the home, senior discounts, and good credit discounts along with many others.

Nelson’s Insurance Services has the ability to run a free replacement cost estimator that will ensure that all homes are covered for the correct amount.

Nelson’s Insurance Services has access to several different auto insurance markets, which allows them to provide competitive quotes for all drivers and all coverage limits.

Along with personal lines insurance, they have insurance for commercial needs including general liability, workers’ compensation, business auto, and property insurance.

Feel free to visit Nelson’s Insurance Services at their office on Park Avenue or visit them at www.nelsonsinsurance.com. Or call them at 407-886-7553 for a free, no obligation quote for all your insurance needs.

