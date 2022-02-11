Natural Gas …the Heartwarming ChoiceNatural Gas …the Heartwarming Choice

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spoil the people you love most in your life. From delicious candies and cakes, to thoughtful gifts and flowers, people across the world go above and beyond on the day of love to show their partners, families and even friends how much they care about them.

At Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), we prioritize spreading love to our customers year-round through various educational initiatives about the latest trends in the natural gas industry. And, this Valentine’s Day, we are taking a proactive approach to remind residents in our member cities – specifically in Apopka and Clermont – about the love and safety of natural gas.

Making the switch to natural gas comes with many benefits – cost savings, abundance, reliability and more – but it’s important to remember that, to enjoy those perks, you must follow some important best practices to keep your home and business safe.

If your home is fueled by natural gas, one of the easiest ways you can ensure you and your loved ones are taken care of is by installing and regularly monitoring smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a fire is 55% lower in homes with working alarms.

To continue spreading the love of safety of natural gas, this Valentine’s Day, LANGD is donating nearly 400 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments in Apopka and Clermont. The fire departments will then install the detectors in homes in need of this type of technology to keep local citizens safe.

LANGD’s Administrator of Regulatory & Safety Compliance, Terrill Booker, will lead this effort and will also give a presentation to each fire department about smoke and carbon monoxide safety, specifically in homes and buildings with natural gas. In addition to the role Terrill plays on the LANGD team to keep customers safe, he is also an active member of the Florida 811 Board and advocates for safe digging across the state.

LANGD’s love and commitment to natural gas safety extends far beyond February, too. For 10 consecutive years, the District has earned the American Public Gas Association’s (APGA) Safety Award. In addition to continuously being in satisfactory compliance with state and federal natural gas pipeline safety rules by the Florida Public Service Commission, LANGD has managed to receive no violations at all for the last five consecutive years. When we say safety is our top priority … we mean it!

Are you ready to make the switch to natural gas and be ours this Valentine’s Day? For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2737 x307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org.

