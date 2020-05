A pair of F-15Cs from the Florida National Guard conducted a flyover of Central Florida on Wednesday, May 13, beginning over Apopka High School. The flyover was held to honor healthcare workers and first responders who are dealing with COVID-19 on their jobs. Here, the pilots fly their jets past an American flag hanging off the Apopka Fire Department’s ladder truck that was parked at the high school. The jets flew over several sites in Orange County.