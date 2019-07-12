NAPA Auto Parts offers excellent customer service and high quality products

NAPA Auto Parts continues to offer the same great service and quality products at their NEW location in Apopka at 250 East 3rd Street, Suite B!

NAPA Auto Parts of Apopka owner Glenn Joiner and the professional NAPA team would like to offer you expert advice on the importance of regular service for your car or truck. Stop in today for your routine service checks and safety inspections, where they are celebrating over 70 years of excellent automotive service in the Central Florida region!

Glenn knows that each manufacturer compiles a list of recommended service intervals. So, he suggests looking in your owner’s manual for the details for your vehicle. Each make and model has different recommendations, but here are some general guidelines Glenn recommends that everyone follow to keep your vehicle maintained.

At NAPA Auto Parts, oil/filter change and safety inspections are recommended every 7,500 miles, and minor service is recommended every 15,000 miles. At a minimum, this consists of an oil/filter change, a safety check, and fluid check. In addition, major service is recommended every 30,000 miles. This can include changing the oil/filter, spark plugs, gear oil or transmission fluid, air and fuel filter, flushing some or all fluids, and adjusting valves (unless hydraulic).

Glenn and his professional NAPA team have also listed a few benefits to keeping your car serviced at scheduled intervals, including: a regularly serviced vehicle will last 200,000, 300,000 and possibly 400,000 miles; a misfire can cause up to 50 percent less fuel mileage and a major increase in harmful emissions; improper tire inflation wears tires faster and wastes fuel because the engine has to labor harder to move the vehicle; and improper tire alignment can wear out your tires more quickly.

At NAPA Auto Parts, they know that the timelier vehicle servicing you do, the more money you save in the long run. And, the longer you wait until you service, the harder your car has to work. Cars suffer carbon build-up, dirty fuel injectors, and dirty throttle bodies. City driving in and around Central Florida is especially hard on cars. Fuel filters get plugged causing the pump to labor harder. This creates a domino effect on everything from the spark plugs to the transmission. Waiting doesn’t make sense!

And don’t forget, changing your oil regularly is the single most important service you can do for your car, and it’s one of the easiest at NAPA Auto Parts. Oil is produced to conform to the needs of your car; it’s the life of the engine! Dirty oil creates leaks, scored bearings, and over consumption. You can never change it too much, but it’s recommended at every 3,000 miles. Visit Glenn and his expert team for your oil change service today!

NAPA Auto Parts’ strength is unrivaled, with over 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores, 65 distribution centers, more than 10,500 NAPA Auto Care and Auto Care Collision repair facilities, and over 310,000 parts in inventory everyday. For more information about NAPA Auto Parts, maintenance or service, visit www.napaonline.com.

The next time you need your car serviced by the best Central Florida has to offer, call Glenn and his staff at 407-889-5222, or stop by their new location at 250 East 3rd Street, Suite B, in beautiful downtown Apopka, just one block from U.S. Highway 441 (Orange Blossom Trail).

Store hours at NAPA Auto Parts are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When it comes to maintaining your car, you need quality parts and service you can count on. Count on NAPA!

