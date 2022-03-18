Nancy’s Rotisserie Chicken Soup is a hearty and delicious recipe

Betty Ann Vakauza’s Swedish Meatballs is from the Book of Morris Family Recipes. We thank our friend of many years, Susan Nethercote, for sharing this delightful family history with us. Betty Ann is Susan’s sister.

What do you do with your rotisserie chicken carcasses after you have finished using them? Instead of throwing them away, why don’t you try making soup with them? Or chicken stock. My daughter told me about making soup from a rotisserie chicken for her husband when he was sick one time, and he said it was the best chicken soup he had ever had. There really is a lot of good flavorful meat left on the carcass. And of course the bones of the chicken are full of nutrition. Plus… you’ve already paid for it and were going to toss it in the garbage! It’s FREE.

Summer Corn Souffle from Savannah Style is a very tasty fresh corn recipe. Even though it’s not summer yet, you can find corn in the grocery store now. When you try this recipe, you will find it is worth the little bit of time it takes to cut the corn from the cobs and get the dish prepared and baked.

Tammy Chandler’s rice, broccoli and mozzarella cheese recipe uses eggs and Ranch dressing. You mix it together, put into muffin cups, and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Tammy uses Minute Rice.

Red potatoes in sour cream is from the Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, compliments of Mary Francis Mancuso. You will need probably a couple pounds of red potatoes, butter, sour cream, chives and crispy bacon crumbled up. It sounds delicious.

Plains Pot Pourri brings us Margaret’s Jam Cake submitted by Mrs. Ginny Callis. This cake is one of the few not made with baking powder. Instead, the rising happens because of the baking soda with the buttermilk to furnish the acid for the needed reaction. We thank our friends from Plains, Georgia, for sharing their specialties with us.

From Elaine Steed, we have Country Crust Bread, a recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri.

BETTY ANN VAKAUZA’S

SWEDISH MEATBALLS

Recipe from Susan Nethercote’s Book of Morris Family Recipes

2 pounds ground meat (pork, beef, and veal)

2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon

2 eggs

1 cup dry bread crumbs

Milk to moisten

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 onion, chopped and sautéed

Tomato sauce

Mix all ingredients together. Roll into balls, and bake in loaf pan one hour at 350 degrees.

NANCY’S

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SOUP

Recipe from reader of

The Apopka Chief and

The Planter newspapers

(1) Rotisserie chicken carcass with some meat left on the bones

Add water to cover chicken, probably a quart and a half. Cook for 30 minutes, so chicken comes off bones easily.

Pour chicken through a sieve, reserving the broth in large mixing bowl for soup. Pick through skin and bones, putting meat aside for soup. Skim off extra fat from top.

Heat the now empty pot, adding a little olive oil for sauté. Now, add the following:

Med-large sweet onion, dice, sauté

One stalk of celery, dice, saute

6.6 ounce can sliced mushrooms, drain, sauté

1 Tablespoon of minced garlic to saute pot, careful not to burn

Add the sieved chicken stock to

pot for soup

Add the chicken to pot

2 medium-size potatoes Peel and dice, add to pot

1 tablespoon Better than

Bouillon seasoned vegetable base (salty)

1/2 teaspoon Butt Rub (salty) or your choice of seasoning

Coarse black pepper to taste

1 bayleaf, remove after

cooking

Fresh chopped Rosemary if you have it, or dried

Fresh Greek or Italian oregano, chop the little leaves

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 can (15.5 oz) diced tomatoes

You probably will not have to add any salt

1/2 cup macaroni of your choice a few minutes before your soup is done.

SUMMER CORN SOUFFLE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

6 to 8 ears fresh corn, grated

(2 cups)

1/2 cup butter

6 eggs, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon sugar

1 pint Half-and-Half

Melt butter in large saucepan. Stir in corn. Fold in beaten eggs; add seasonings and Half-and-Half. Place in a warmed 2-quart casserole. Put casserole in oven in a pan of hot water and cook at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. This casserole should set like a custard and be tested with a knife blade.

TAMMY CHANDLER’S

RICE BROCCOLI ‘N CHEESE CUPS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

1 cup Minute Rice, uncooked

1 cup chicken broth

1-1/2 cup frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup Ranch dressing

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare rice as directed on package, substituting broth for water. Place cooked rice in large mixing bowl. Cool slightly. Stir in remaining ingredients until well blended. Spoon mixture evenly into eight greased muffin cups. Bake 25 minutes until lightly browned.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S

NEW RED POTATOES IN

SOUR CREAM

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society, Apopka, Florida

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1 cup butter, melted

10 to 12 small red potatoes

scrubbed

8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and

crumbled

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Salt and pepper to taste

2/3 cup sour cream

Slice unpeeled potatoes thin and cook in butter over low heat until tender (approximately 15 to 20 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add crumbled bacon, chives, salt, pepper, and sour cream. Heat slowly for one minute. Do not boil or sour cream will curdle.

MRS. GINNY WILLIAMS CALLIS’ MARGARET’S JAM CAKE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 teaspoon each of desired spice: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, or cloves

6 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups blackberry jam

Cream sugar and butter. Sift flour, soda, and spices. Add flour alternately with milk and eggs. Add jam. Pour mixture into well-greased and paper-lined pan. Bake at 325 degrees about 30 minutes or until done.

ELAINE STEED’S

COUNTRY CRUST BREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 packages dry yeast

2 cups warm (105-115 degrees)

water or milk (OR… 1 cup of each) (keep in mind HOT liquid will kill your yeast)

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

2 eggs

1/4 cup oil

6 to 6-1/2 cups plain flour

(unbleached flour if available)

Dissolve yeast in water or milk. Stir in sugar, salt, eggs, oil and 3 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Add only enough remaining flour to make dough easy to handle. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Place in greased bowl; brush top of dough with grease (butter or oil). Cover with towel and let rise until double in bulk (1 to 1-1/2 hours). Punch down. Divide in half. Roll each half into rectangle (9 x 18 inches). Roll up, beginning at short side. Press ends to seal. Turn under ends, place loaves, seam side down, in greased loaf pan. Cover, let rise again until double. Bake at 375 degrees on bottom rack for 30 to 35 minutes. Do not let pans touch. Allow space at top for rising. Brush tops with butter and cool on racks.