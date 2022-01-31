Music man wants to start community music program in Apopka

A local nonprofit charity is partnering with the city of Apopka to launch a community music program that will welcome people from all musical backgrounds and levels of experience.

Frank Taylor, founder and executive director of the nonprofit charity Music to My Mind, announced the program at the January 19 City Council meeting at City Hall.

The community music program will consist of three groups: a community symphonic band, community big band, and the community choir. The partnership with the city of Apopka will allow the program to use the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building on South Central Avenue as the homebase for rehearsals and performances. The groups are open to high school students through adults.

Music to My Mind will work to accommodate every musician from every background and walk of life. No one will be turned away as part of this program rollout, Taylor said.

The community music program will also form the nation’s first chapter of Taps for Veterans. This will be the result of Music to My Mind’s partnership with the national nonprofit Taps for Veterans, which also does Taps Across America.

The community music program will rehearse on Sunday afternoon evenings, starting on March 13, between 4-9 p.m. The choir will rehearse from 4-5 p.m.; big band, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and the symphonic band, 7-9 p.m.

For more information on the community music program, to download and submit an application, or to become a program sponsor, visit www.musictomymind.com.

Applications can be uploaded to the website or can be dropped off at the Apopka Chamber of Commerce, 180 E. Main St., Apopka. Applications are due by March 6.

