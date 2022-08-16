Museum to debut Apopka farmworkers special exhibit

The Museum of the Apopkans is opening a new exhibit celebrating the Farmworkers Association of Apopka and their stories.



“Remembering Farmworkers” will debut on Wednesday, August 17, with an opening event at 3 p.m. and run through Saturday, August 20, at the museum, 122 E. Fifth St., Apopka.



The exhibit will feature the quilts and fabric art of Linda Lee as well as videos and other displays.



Author Dale Finley Slongwhite will sign her book “Fed Up” on Friday, August 19, 5-7 p.m. “Fed Up” recounts the stories of farmworkers and their lives.



For more information, call the museum at 407-703-1707.