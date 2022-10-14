Museum of Apopkans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

To wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month, the Museum of the Apopkans will host a day of celebration on Saturday, October 15, at the Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be music, dancing, special presentations, and food. A piñata filled with treasures and treats as well as other activities for children will be featured.

At the event, the Museum will collect donations of water, paper products, and nonperishable items to be shared with local victims of Hurricane Ian.

The Museum of the Apopkans located at 122 E. Fifth St., in downtown Apopka behind City Hall.