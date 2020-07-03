Mural painted at school

Rock Springs Elementary School paraprofessionals and Notre Dame AmeriCorps volunteers recently entered a partnership to create a mural about autism that runs the length of a school hallway. Shown are NDA members (l-r) Salvador Rosas, Luis Ruiz, Matt Tuthill, and Chryso Tsoumpelis; NDA alumni and current RSE faculty member, Bianca Gardon, (center); and RSE Principal Nathan Hay (far right). Other RSE paraprofessionals who worked on the mural but aren’t pictured are Kaile Brumbaugh, Anne Hoffstead, Shannon King, Alicia Caldwell, Holly Evans, and Kristopher Philips.