Ms. Allison’s Greek Chicken Salad looks wonderfully refreshing

Sharon Ustler’s baked fish is simple and quick. And quite tasty! We thank First Presbyterian Church of Apopka for their Treasures and Pleasures cookbook.

Evalene Whiddon shares her Baked Spaghetti in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock.

Baked mashed potatoes is a terrific recipe from Barbara McHale that we found in the Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato.

From Charleston Receipts, we have Mrs. Barkley’s Curried Rice. She likes to make her stock by boiling chicken necks. If you prefer to use plain old canned chicken stock, we will forgive you! Judging from her directions regarding picking over the rice and not washing it, I assume this is a very old recipe from long before we had the lovely ready-to-cook rice we have today.

We have Melinda Stokes Allanson’s Greek Chicken Salad. It looks wonderfully refreshing and change of pace. This is from our friends in Punta Gorda’s book, A Taste of Heaven.

Lillian Cleghorn’s (delicious!) German Chocolate Pound Cake calls for a box cake and can of frosting. It’s super easy, and the icing is in the cake! This comes from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook.

Nana Morris’ Bran Muffins looks like a great recipe, especially if you choose to use the optional raisins. I might use a cup of raisins. Nana’s recipe comes from our friend Susan’s The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. She adds a few cautionary notes at the end.

SHARON USTLER’S BAKED FISH

Recipe from

Apopka First Presbyterian Church’s

Treasures and Pleasures

1 pound fish fillets

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1 tablespoon grated onion

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

If fish are large, cut into five or six serving pieces. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Mix margarine or butter, lemon juice, and onion. Dip fish in mixture. Arrange in ungreased 9 x 9 x 2-inch pan. Pour remaining mixture over fish. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees until fish flakes easily with fork or about 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with paprika, if desired.

EVALENE WHIDDON’S

BAKED SPAGHETTI

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

1 cup green peppers, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

1 tablespoon margarine

1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with liquid

1 4-ounce can mushrooms, stems and pieces cut up and drained

1 2-1/4 ounce can ripe olives, drained and sliced

2 taspoons dried oregano

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

12 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 10-3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

In large skillet, sauté onion and pepper in margarine until tender. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, olives and oregano. Add ground beef; simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Place half of spaghetti in a greased large (9 x 13 x 2-inch) baking pan; top with half the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheddar cheese. Repeat layers. Mix soup and water until smooth; pour over casserole. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

FRANCES McHALE’S

BAKED MASHED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society, Apopka, Florida

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 to 8 potatoes, cooked until tender

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces cream cheese

8 ounces sour cream

1/4 pound butter

2 medium size onions (chopped)

Mash potatoes, adding salt and pepper to taste, cream cheese and sour cream. Mix together well and set aside. Using a skillet, sauté onions in butter until clear but not browned. Mix this into the potatoes and put in baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until top is golden brown.

MRS. MATTHEW BARKLEY’s

(HELEN LEBBY) CURRIED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups rice

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups chicken stock

Pick rice, but do not wash. Place all ingredients in rice steamer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring several times with 2-tined fork. For chicken stock, canned consommé may be used, but I prefer to use stock obtained from boiling 1 pound chicken necks with seasonings such as celery, onion, and bay leaf. Bits of chicken may be cut from the chicken necks and added to the curried rice after it is done. To cook in double-boiler instead of rice steamer, use 2 cups of chicken stock, other ingredients the same. Serves 8.

MELINDA STOKES ALLANSON’S GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s

A Taste of Heaven

3 cups cooked chicken, cubed (about three breasts)

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1-1/4 cups Feta cheese, crumbled

2/3 cup (or 1 can) black olives, sliced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, snipped

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 cloves garlic (or to taste)

Lettuce

Combine chicken, cucumber, Feta, olives and parsley. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, yogurt, oregano and crushed garlic. Use much less garlic if salad will stand more than a couple of hours before serving. Add to chicken mixture. Toss to coat. Cover and chill. Serve over lettuce. Also very good over toasted French rolls.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

GERMAN CHOCOLATE POUND CAKE (ICING IN THE CAKE)

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 package (18.25 ounces) German Chocolate Cake Mix

1 (15-ounce) can Coconut-Pecan frosting

4 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 cup water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 12-cup tube pan or Bundt pan. Mix all ingredients (including the icing), with mixer, medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 55 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven to wire rack and cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto serving plate and dust with powdered sugar.

NOTE: This makes a large cake. Be sure to use the large 12-cup pan. Everyone loves this moist and delicious cake.

NANA MORRIS’ REFRIGERATED BRAN MUFFINS

Recipe from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1-1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs

2-1/2 cups flour

2-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup boiling water

1 cup 100% Bran Buds

2 cups ALL BRAN

Raisins (optional)

Pour boiling water over Bran Buds. Set aside. Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs, then buttermilk.

Sift dry ingredients and stir in BY HAND. Stir in ALL BRAN and moistened Bran Buds.

Stir in raisins as desired. Cover tightly and put in refrigerator overnight. NEVER stir after placing in refrigerator. Spray muffin tins with PAM. Fill with mixture. Bake 20-25 minutes at 400 degrees.