Motorcyclist dies after getting thrown off bike in Apopka

An 18-year-old Apopka man was killed by getting thrown off his motorcycle without making contact with another vehicle that failed to yield to right of way, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Last night on Tuesday, November 14, the first vehicle – an unknown make and model according to FHP – was traveling southbound on Apopka Boulevard approaching Tilden Avenue in Apopka. The second vehicle, a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle, was traveling northbound on Apopka Boulevard approaching Tilden Avenue. The driver of the first vehicle made a left turn to travel westbound on Tilden Avenue and failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle. The motorcyclist attempted to swerve to avoid the first vehicle and lost control, which caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike.

Afterward, the first vehicle continued traveling westbound on Tilden Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to AdventHealth Apopka and pronounced deceased.

There were no reported witnesses to this crash on-scene. There is no further information regarding either driver. There would be no damage to the first vehicle as the vehicles did not make contact, according to FHP.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This crash remains under investigation.

