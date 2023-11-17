Most dogs love Thanksgiving, and we do mean LOVE. Why? For the table scraps, of course!

Thanksgiving time is here. While you likely have all the ingredients for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner, your dog’s health and safety may not have crossed your mind. Some precautions to take include foods to avoid giving them, and foods they can happily enjoy. Park Avenue Animal Hospital offers the following dog safety tips so you can enjoy a fun, food-filled Thanksgiving.

Dogs can have carrots, celery, corn (no cob), sweet potatoes, green beans, apples with no core or seeds, pumpkin, rice, quinoa, a little cheese, and, of course, turkey with no skin or bones.

Dogs can’t have ham, chocolate, garlic, leeks, onions, grapes, raisins, raw potatoes, mashed potatoes, raw dough, canned cranberries, pre-made desserts, pie filling or dressing. In case of an emergency, be sure to have the Pet Poison Helpline available: 1-855-764-7661.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital is your partner in keeping your pet healthy. Since 2008, Park Avenue Animal Hospital has been providing a wide variety of services to keep your furry, four-legged friends in the best of health. Their experienced team treats each pet that comes into their facility with the utmost care. With cutting edge technology and the bedside manner of a small-town doctor, they’re equipped to handle almost any ailment your pet may face.

Voted Best of Apopka Pet Care Facility since 2010, it’s obvious that their personal commitment to you is grounded in assuring your pet receives the finest in veterinary care by providing them with the best technology and diagnostic tools.

While dogs and cats are by far the most popular choice for most pet owners, the doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital have a special place in their hearts for all animals, furry, feathery, or scaly.

With more than 60 years of combined quality veterinary experience, the doctors have gone well beyond standard veterinary education and practice to further their knowledge of animal care to include: reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, birds, guinea pigs, and more. Whether it’s an annual checkup or a critical emergency, they are prepared to handle any situation.

In a setting designed to take the stress out of visiting your vet, you’ll find they are fully equipped with diagnostic and surgical tools to meet practically any situation. Park Avenue Animal Hospital provides reasonably priced medical and surgical care without sacrificing quality care.

Routine examinations, vaccines, dentistry, and nutritional and behavioral advice are just some of the services provided by the doctors and staff in a beautiful office that is as comfortable as your own home.

Whether dog or cat, ferret or chinchilla, gecko or bearded dragon, parakeet, or macaw (even the occasional hawk or owl!), at Park Avenue Animal Hospital, the goal remains unchanged: to provide affordable healthcare for pets without sacrificing quality medicine, and to provide consistent, reliable information for pet owners in helping them make the best health decisions for all their pets’.

You’ll find that the staff at Park Avenue Animal Hospital think of their clients and the people of Apopka as part of their family. They are proud of their community and strive to make sure that everyone feels welcome in their clinic.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital is conveniently located at 847 N. Park Avenue (Rock Springs Road) in Apopka.

Call today at 407-880-9446 to schedule an appointment or visit them online at www.parkavenuevets.com.

Advertisement