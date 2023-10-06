More than 17 lbs. of bass caught

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is havin’ a great week, and hopefully you got a chance to do some fishin’ last weekend or durin’ the week.

I wanted to get on the water, but my back went out and that kinda messed things up for me. I was told that I didn’t miss too much. Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that the fresh water fishin’ is still slow again this week. There are a few folks goin’ out and tryin’ to catch some specks but the specks ain’t co-operating. I was sure with the full moon last week that they might start bitin but I guess I was wrong. I guess that’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin’.

The bass fishin’ is a little slow on the Harris Chain but Eric Panzironi was able to bring 17 + pounds to the scales last week. Those bass got him a 3rd place finish in the tournament.

Another tournament angler, Bobby Bakewell, has been takin’ folks out on forward facing sonar trips. You can book a trip with Bobby or Eric and they will help you with your FF Sonar. They also do a little fishin’ while they are on the water.

This past week Bobby and his client caught two nice bass on their last trip. Bobby caught a 9 pounder and his client caught an 8 pounder. I don’t know where Bobby is fishin’ but the big bass must be bitin’.

Hopefully over the next few weeks we will get some cooler weather and that will get the bass started on their winter pattern.

Well that’s it for this week. I wish I could give you a more positive outlook on the fishin’ but I can’t bring myself to tell a whopper about the fishin’ when it ain’t true. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: See ya on the water

Save a few and good luck!