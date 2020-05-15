Monthly award winning landscape

Lester Ridge has been awarded the Greater Apopka May 2020 Homeowners Association of the Month honor by Orange County Commissioner District 2 Christine Moore. Driving by the community at night shows the community’s attention to entranceway lighting which allows the community to truly stand out, Commissioner Moore said. According to HOA President Kip Grant, the board changes their annual flowers four times a year to provide a fresh look. Shrubbery is replaced twice annually. They pressure wash the community’s wall and sidewalk every six months. See more on page 10A.