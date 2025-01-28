Mock graduation protests proposed Florida bill to end Dreamers’ in-state tuition

From staff reports

On the heels of a special legislative session targeting immigrants, Hope Community Center hosted a mock graduation led by Dreamers to highlight the impact that a proposed bill to end in-state tuition for them will have on hundreds of young Central Floridians.

The event was held today, Tuesday, January 28, at the Hope CommUnity Center south campus on South Hawthorne Avenue in Apopka.

The event aimed to humanize the issue of in-state tuition repeal, showcasing the aspirations and hard work of students who could be affected by the proposed policy changes.

The Dreamers ended the event by opening their “diplomas” revealed to bear statements such as “Florida’s students deserve a chance,” “Education has no borders,” “My future is at stake,” and “Don’t take away my tassel.”

A “Dreamer” refers to an immigrant youth who was brought to the US as a minor and who remains undocumented.

Student organizations and their allies across Florida have been urging lawmakers to rebuff efforts from Governor Ron DeSantis to end in-state tuition for Florida students without a regulated immigration status.

According to the Florida Policy Institute, ending in-state tuition would cost the state nearly $15 million.

“If in-state tuition were to end, local students in public colleges and universities who are navigating our complex immigration system would face skyrocketing costs and may be unable to continue their academic careers,” according to a statement released by a coalition of youth-led organizations and their allies that include Hope CommUnity Center. “This means over 40,000 students would be faced with difficult financial decisions that put their futures at risk.”

In 2014, Florida enacted in-state tuition for these students with broad bipartisan support, championed by Republican leaders like then-Governor Rick Scott and now Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

This is a developing story.

