Mississippi Mud Pie – does that name make you hungry?

Jennifer Broussard’s Honey Glazed Chicken from Treasures and Pleasures cookbook looks to be quite simple, ideal for the busy homemaker. Stick the dish in the oven and go about your other chores. Or… put your feet up and relax!

A recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, Recipes from Emily Meggett, is Okra Gumbo. You can use fresh or frozen okra. She cooks on a wood stove, but you can use any kind of stove. She also puts a little sugar in the recipe and says it helps to cut the acid from the tomatoes. You can serve this gumbo alone or over a bed of white rice.

From Charleston Receipts, we have Mrs. Barkley’s Curried Rice. She likes to make her stock by boiling chicken necks. If you prefer to use plain old canned chicken stock, we will forgive you! Judging from her directions regarding picking over the rice and not washing it, I assume this is a very old recipe from long before we had the lovely ready-to-cook rice we have today.

We have a recipe from Southern Living All-time Favorites for cabbage, onions, and sweet peppers.

Old Southern Biscuits, also from Southern Living All-Time Favorites, are simple (four ingredients) and delicious.

Mississippi Mud Pie, is a recipe from Betty Moss, that she shared in Plains Pot Pourri.

My Grannie’s recipe in her Y.W.C.A. class daybook of recipes and procedures for baked rice pudding doesn’t list the temperature at which to bake. I guess the stoves of her time didn’t come with temperature gauges. I would suggest around 325 degrees in our modern ovens. Also, the rice we use today probably doesn’t need washing.

JENNIFER BURGUST

BROUSSARD’S

HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 whole chicken, cut up

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup mustard

1/2 cup honey

Mix butter, mustard and honey. Pour over chicken in baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Bake uncovered for an additional 15 minutes.

EMILY MEGGETT’S OKRA GUMBO

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

3/4 pound salt pork, cut into

1-inch pieces

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 28-ounce can crushed or

diced tomatoes

1 can tomato paste

3 pounds okra, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, or 2 pounds frozen cut okra

Crushed red pepper

Gold Medal seasoning salt

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste

1 15-1/4 ounce can corn, drained, or kens cut from 2 ears fresh corn

1-1/2 pounds small shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional but

recommended)

1) In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, fry the salt pork over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté together for 5 to 7 minutes, until translucent. 2) Add the tomatoes and tomato paste. Rinse out the tomato paste can and refill the can with water. Pour the water into the pot. Repeat this process two more times. Bring to a boil over high heat. 3) Turn down the heat to medium and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more water. Add the okra, crushed red pepper, seasoning salt to taste, and the sugar. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes. 4) Finally, add the corn and shrimp, stir, and cook the gumbo over low heat for about 10 more minutes. Serve with rice or eat plain.

MRS. MATTHEW BARKLEY’s (HELEN LEBBY) CURRIED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups rice

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups chicken stock

Pick over rice, but do not wash. Place all ingredients in rice steamer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring several times with 2-tined fork. For chicken stock, canned consommé may be used, but I prefer to use stock obtained from boiling 1 pound chicken necks with seasonings such as celery, onion, and bay leaf. Bits of chicken may be cut from the chicken necks and added to the curried rice after it is done. To cook in double-boiler instead of rice steamer, use 2 cups of chicken stock, other ingredients the same. Serves 8.

CABBAGE-ONION-

SWEET PEPPER MEDLEY

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/2 small sweet red pepper

1/2 small sweet yellow pepper

1/2 small sweet green pepper

2 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cups shredded cabbage

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon water

1-1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cut peppers into 2-inch long thin strips; cut bacon into 1-inch pieces. Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Add pepper strips, onion, and cabbage, tossing gently. Combine vinegar and remaining six ingredients in a jar; cover tightly, and shake vigorously. Add to vegetable mixture in skillet, stirring gently. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer eight minutes or until cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately. Makes 3 servings.

OLD SOUTHERN BISCUITS

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/4 cup shortening

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

Melted butter (optional)

Cut shortening into flour with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Add buttermilk, stirring the mixture just until moistened. Pat dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 14 minutes or until golden. Brush hot biscuits with melted butter, if desired. Makes 1 dozen biscuits.

BETTY MOSS’

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups sugar

2 sticks margarine

4 eggs

1-1/2 cups plain flour

1/3 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped nuts

3 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 of a 10-ounce package

miniature marshmallows

Cream sugar and margarine. Add eggs. Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together. Add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Add nuts and vanilla. Bake in a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan for 35 minutes at 300 degrees. Remove from oven. Pour marshmallows over top and return to 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Cool 1 hour, and then frost.

FROSTING:

1 box confectioners sugar

1 stick (1/4 pound) margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 to 1/3 cup evaporated milk

1/3 cup cocoa

1 cup nuts

Mix well and spread on cake.

GRANNIE’S BAKED RICE PUDDING

Recipe from Miss Nettie Isabel Hill

around 1900

Y.W.C.A. Cooking School Of

New Haven, Connecticut

2 cups milk

4 tablespoons rice

4 tablespoons sugar

Sprinkle of salt

Sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon

1) Pick over and wash the rice and put it into a shallow earthen dish. 2) Dissolve the sugar and salt in the milk, add the spice, and pour all over the rice. 3) Bake about 2 hours or until the rice is tender. Stir often.