Milder weather is hopefully on the way later in October

Hello Folks,

It’s October and that means cooler weather, hopefully. I did notice it was a tad breezier over the weekend, so just maybe, good things are comin’ our way.

We are on the back side of the full moon so this

comin’ weekend we will be comin’ up on the new moon on Monday. As a result, the fishin’ should be good if the weather doesn’t get bad.

Folks are still catchin’ a few bluegills and shellcrackers driftin’ open water. You need some crickets and red worms to catch ’em. Hopefully with some cooler weather, the water temperatures will come down and that will get the specks to

bitin’. Some folks are catchin’ a few specks in Lake Woodruff but you need to get on the water at daylight. You need to drift open water with jigs tipped with a minner. The specks are still in their summer pattern so, until we some cooler weather, you won’t be loadin’ the boat just yet.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the chains in our area. Folks are catchin’ some bass in the Kissimmee Chain, the Butler Chain, and the Harris Chain. If you go to Kissimmee or West Lake, try fishin’ a plastic toad or frog around the shoreline cover. Most of the bass will be feedin’ on baitfish in those types of areas. Look for bass feedin’ around the pads and the Kissimmee grass at first light.

Since the rain has slowed down a little, the water isn’t flowin’ as much as it was before. But if you do find some runnin’ water, make sure you check it out by fishin’ a lipless crank-bait or a Carolina-rigged plastic worm where the water is flowin’ into the lake. The mouth of the canals and the feeder creeks should provide some bass action. Also fish the submerged hydrilla and eel grass beds once the sun gets up. Use a swim-bait, chatter-bait, or a spinnerbait in those areas. If that doesn’t work, try a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait.

Folks are catchin’ some bass in the Butler Chain. Most of the bass are bein’ caught along the shoreline grass on plastic worms. You can also drag some shiners in deeper water over the submerged hydrilla and pepper grass beds for some steady bass action.

Rick and I went fishin’ in the Harris Chain last week. We decided to give the Butler Chain a rest for a while and fish somewhere different. We ended up havin’ a good day on the water. We caught and released 12 bass up to 4 lbs. each. Rick caught both of the bigger bass. Both of the bass could have been sisters with one of ’em weighin’ about the same. We caught our bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. We fished the submerged hydrilla and eel grass beds. We flipped the reeds and the heavy grass, but that wasn’t workin’ for us, so we went back to fishin’ the hydrilla and eel grass.

Well, I hope you get a chance to get on the water this weekend and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Eel grass.

Save a few and good luck!