It might be time to start thinking about recipes for the Fall

Next Monday is Columbus Day. It is a Federal holiday and some of you might have the day off. Unless you have a very long memory, you may not recall that on October 12 in 1492, dear Christopher discovered America.

Thankfully, the days are getting a little cooler, at least in the mornings. It might be time to start thinking about recipes for Fall.

We have, compliments of Plains Pot Pourri, Mrs. Morris’ Crock-Pot Roast ‘n Noodles, which she fixes in a slow cooker. It calls for canned mushroom soup and 4 ounces of uncooked noodles. At the end of the cooking time, 4 to 6 hours, add the uncooked noodles to the bottom of the pot and turn heat to high. It looks simple and tasty.

From New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, we found Anna Kennedy’s Crabbies. You can use either crabmeat or tuna and serve it on English muffins.

Five-Bean Bake is a dish from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites. The beans called for are canned beans although you can certainly cook your own dried beans if you choose. Sauteed onion and bacon should fancy up

this dish to please all the folks at the table.

Chilled Sesame Asparagus from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites looks delicious. It calls for fresh asparagus which you cook before you put it all together and chill before serving.

Olde Pink House Spiced Carrots out of Savannah Style seems like it might be for a special occasion. It calls for a glaze of brown sugar and butter and, before you serve it, pour the mock Hollandaise sauce, which you have warmed in a double boiler, over the carrots. Then top it off with dried fruits and nuts and parsley.

We can thank Sharon McDonald as she dresses up our festivities with her Brown Sugar Pecans. We found this lovely recipe in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock.

In Treasures and Pleasures, we find Sis Pitman’s Indian Pudding. I wonder if she got this recipe from her grandma. It is most likely a very old recipe. I want to try this one quite soon.

MRS. KAYE MORRIS’

CROCK POT ROAST ‘N NOODLES

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2- to 3-pound beef roast

1 can Golden Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 soup can of water

4 ounces uncooked noodles

Salt and pepper to taste

Put seasoned roast, after being browned on each side in a frying pan, into the crock-pot. Pour soup over the roast and add the water. Cover and cook on high until it comes to a good simmer. Turn to low and cook for 4 to 6 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, add noodles to BOTTOM of crock-pot and cook on high.

ANNA KENNEDY’S CRABBIES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 stick margarine or butter, softened

5 ounces Cheese Whiz

1 5-1/2 ounce can Crabmeat or Tuna

1-1/2 teaspoons mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

6 to 8 English muffins

Mix together first six ingredients. Cut English muffins in half and spread mixture on top. Place under broiler for 2 to 5 minutes. Freeze, if preparing in advance. Do not thaw (if frozen) before putting under broiler. Serves 4.

FIVE-BEAN BAKE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

8 bacon slices, chopped

1 large onion, diced

1 (28-ounce) can pork and beans

1 (19.75-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15.25-ounce) can lima beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup cider vinegar

Cook chopped bacon slices in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp; remove bacon, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add diced onion, and sauté in hot drippings five minutes or until tender.

Combine bacon, onion, pork and beans, black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, lima beans, ketchup, brown sugar, 1/2 cup water, and cider vinegar in a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish.

Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour; uncover and bake 30 more minutes.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: The hardest part of preparing this dish is opening the cans. For hard-core cooks, you could use dried beans. I lean that way. But, canned beans are fine although they are sodium-packed. You can rinse them but you may be rinsing some of the vitamins away. And, ounce for ounce, they are more expensive than dried beans. So, however you choose to do it, beans are good for you!

CHILLED SESAME ASPARAGUS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1-1/2 to 2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Cook asparagus in boiling water about 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Plunge asparagus into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain, cover, and chill two hours.

Whisk together sesame oil and next three ingredients. Chill two hours.

Arrange asparagus on a serving dish; spoon dressing evenly over top. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

OLDE PINK HOUSE

SPICED CARROTS WITH MOCK HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

A specialty of The Pink House Restaurant and Tavern –

Salt to taste

Several cloves

Dash of cinnamon

Rind of one lemon

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

12 large carrots

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

Dash of sherry if desired

Peel amount of carrots desired to serve. (This recipe uses 12 large carrots.) Slice each carrot diagonally in three to four pieces. Place in saucepan and cover with water. Add salt, several cloves, a dash of cinnamon and the rind of a lemon. Bring to a boil and cook until carrots are tender.

Pour off part of the water leaving enough for a glaze. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter for approximately 12 large carrots and enough cornstarch (1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water) for a good glaze. Reheat until carrots are glazed thoroughly. Add a dash of sherry, if desired.

SAUCE:

2 cups mayonnaise

Juice of one lemon

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup prepared mustard

TOPPING:

Dried fruits and nuts (see below)

Parsley (see below)

Mix thoroughly and warm in a double boiler. Serve glazed carrots with sauce on top and sprinkle with diced coconut, raisins, sliced almonds and chopped parsley.

SHARON MCDONALD’S

BROWN SUGAR PECANS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg white

Dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 cups pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat egg white a little. Beat in brown sugar; add salt and vanilla. Spray pan with nonstick cooking spray. Dip pecans in mixture and place on pan one at a time. Turn oven off and put pecans in for 50 to 60 minutes.

SIS PITMAN’S

INDIAN PUDDING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1/4 cup corn meal

2 cups hot milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup molasses

1 cup cold milk

Whipped Cream

Nutmeg

Stir corn meal, a little at a time, into hot milk and cook in top of double boiler, stirring constantly for 15 minutes or until thick. Remove from heat. Mix together sugar, baking soda, salt, ginger and cinnamon. Then stir into the corn meal mixture. Add molasses and cold milk, mixing thoroughly.

Pour into a 1-quart casserole and bake in a preheated 275-degree oven for two hours. Serve warm with whipped cream and a light sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg. Serves 6 to 8.