Midweek cool weather in the past as weekend to be warm

Hello Folks,

I’m writing this on Wednesday and it’s cold again. I thought we were done with winter but here it is again. The good news is it’s gonna be back in the 80s by the weekend. The fishin’ may be off a little for a couple of days but by the weekend we should be good to go. Up until the cold front, the specks were still bitin in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup and Lake Harney.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports folks were catchin’ specks in those areas on minners up until the cold front. After a couple of days and the weather settles down, the speck fishin’ should pick back up by the weekend.

The bass fishin’ has been real good up until the cold front, but should be back to normal by the weekend. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ in his neck of the woods has been real good. Most folks are catchin’ bass on shiners, but you can also catch some bass artificials.

On Saturday, March 2, a bass tournament was held out of Camp Mack on the Kissimmee River. The name of the tournament is Bartow Ford-Toho Marine Elite Pro Team Trail. They held their first tournament last weekend. They had 94 boats in their first tournament of 2019. The winnin’ stringer of five bass was caught by the team of Wayne Yohn and James Watkins. Their winnin’ stringer weighed in at 40 lbs. Congratulations to Wayne and James on their stringer.

The big bass of the tournament was caught by the team of John Wayne and John Barrow as their bass tipped the scales at 10.74 lbs. All the teams weighed in a total of 1,300 lbs. of bass.

All the bass were released back into the water to be caught another day. Also, there were nine trophy catch bass caught in the tournament. Those are bass that weigh over 8 lbs.

It’s unbelievable to me after fishin’ all these years in Florida, and after all the tournaments that have been held already this year, you can still go out and catch a stringer of bass that weighs 40 lbs. This is why they call Florida the “Bass Capital of the World.”

Rick and I got on the water last week and caught 12 bass on the Harris Chain. We didn’t catch the kind of bass they caught in Lake Kissimmee but Rick did catch a nice 5 pounder. We caught our bass on plastic worms, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Rick caught his big bass on a Bitters Muskrat flippin’ bait. The fishin’ this comin’ weekend should be back to normal with the temperatures goin’ back to the 80s, so get the family and go fishin’ this weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: bass are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!